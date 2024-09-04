- A fatal accident and a severe injury occurred in a hit-and-run incident on the A8 highway.

Two folks on the A8 roadway close to Odelzhausen (Dachau area) had an accident with a vehicle on a motorcycle on a Tuesday afternoon. The motorcyclist, 30, was riding with his 26-year-old companion and tried to overtake a truck from the right side using the shoulder. Witnesses claimed that in this attempt, he didn't spot a safety vehicle overseeing construction works and rammed into it on the motorcycle.

Regrettably, the motorcyclist did not make it and passed away at the spot, as per the police. A helicopter ferried the passenger, suffering serious injuries, to the hospital. According to a police spokesperson, she was reported to be stable. It seemed like neither the driver nor the passenger were wearing extra safety gear, apart from a helmet. The highway was blocked for roughly three hours due to the incident.

During the incident, emergency responders arrived at the construction site in Bavaria. Due to the severe accident, the area near Odelzhausen in the Dachau region of Bavaria saw significant traffic disruptions.

