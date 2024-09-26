A duo of pandas receives an exclusive welcome in Hong Kong, mirroring Beijing's commemoration of 75 years of communist rule in China.

Two five-year-old pandas named An An and Ke Ke are set to touch down at Hong Kong International Airport soon after midday, receiving a warm welcome ceremony.

Even though panda enthusiasts yearning for a glimpse might have to wait for over a month, as they will be isolated for 30 days in southern Chinese city.

High-ranking police motorcyclists, who usually safeguard major dignitaries, plan to escort these new arrivals to their new abode in the city, located at Ocean Park. Here, they'll reside with four other pandas at the theme park.

Originating from a breeding center in Sichuan province's Chengdu, these pandas were transported as early as 2 a.m. by staff to the airport. The long journey of 1,350 km (840 miles) took place in crates, filled with snacks, handled by forklifts to load them onto a truck.

A panda keeper from Ocean Park has been in Chengdu since July, preparing the bears for their new environment by familiarizing them with his scent and voice. Furthermore, the pandas began consuming bamboo from southern China as a part of their diet.

With a weight of 130 kilograms, An An is known for his strength, mobility, and intelligence. On the other hand, Ke Ke, weighing 100 kilograms, is famous for her climbing skills, gentleness, and cuteness. As per statements made by the city's Chief Executive John Lee at a press briefing, these characteristics would augment the number of pandas in the city to six, joining Le Le and Ying Ying who received the city's gift in 2007. A notable occurrence involved Ying Ying giving birth to twins in August, making her the world's oldest first-time panda mother.

'Panda Diplomacy'

While these pandas are not leaving China, their arrival carries an air of 'panda diplomacy.' Being sent as goodwill envoys by Beijing to more than 20 countries, many see this as a gauge of political relations.

With the arrival of An An and Ke Ke in Hong Kong, there is a clear political motive behind it, given the build-up for celebrating the 75th anniversary of the People's Republic of China on October 1.

Addressing the gathering, the city's Chief Executive, John Lee, expressed gratitude for the Chinese government's kindness for gifting two playful and energetic giant pandas to Hong Kong.

However, historically, there were protests in Hong Kong for greater democratization on October 1. However, crackdowns by city authorities have confined opposition figures mainly to jails or exile since Beijing implemented a comprehensive national security law in 2020.

Chinese and Hong Kong officials believe that the law has restored stability following the eminent unrest in 2019. They stress the importance of inculcating a sense of Chinese patriotism in Hong Kongers and curbing what they view as 'foreign interference.'

Critics, including the US government, its allies, and human rights organizations, claim that the national security crackdown has dampened individual freedoms and altered the vibrant, outspoken nature of the international business hub.

Before the celebrations, Chinese flags are visible in various parts of the city alongside giant billboards heralding the event. Preparations are underway for an extensive array of events designed to promote patriotism, with a conspicuous fireworks show scheduled for Tuesday evening.

Kevin Yeung, the city's Minister for Culture, Sports, and Tourism, expressed optimism that the pandas’ arrival could promote reverence towards central government's care for Hong Kong.

Despite the pandas being isolated for a month in the southern Chinese city, the excitement among locals and visitors alike is palpable, as An An and Ke Ke, two famous giant pandas from China, are set to reside at Hong Kong's Ocean Park.

Furthermore, the arrival of these pandas is a significant gesture of 'panda diplomacy' from Beijing, which often sends pandas as goodwill envoys to over 20 countries, including Hong Kong, reflecting the political relations between nations.

Read also: