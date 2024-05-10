A documentary series from Prentice Penny highlights Black Twitter's continued impact on the world, even with the potential demise of Twitter.

If you question the importance of Black Twitter, just check it out on X (formerly known as Twitter) and explore the recent hip-hop conflict between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. This drama has captivated Black Twitter users with amusing memes and witty remarks.

Apart from this, Black Twitter has been a platform for profound cultural analysis, highlighting injustice and inequality, as seen in the tragic deaths of individuals like Michael Brown and Trayvon Martin. Prentice Penny, the director and producer of this new Hulu limited docuseries, "Black Twitter: A People's History," has documented all these events.

Penny, who greatly respects and is involved in Black Twitter, mentioned to CNN that the idea came to him when he was seeking "that feeling of being scared again."

"I also desired a project that wouldn't be compared with what I had recently done," Penny, who has directed "Insecure" on HBO, said. "They presented me with this article about Black Twitter written by Jason Parham for Wired in the fall of 2021, and I thought, 'I love Black Twitter. I would love to create something in this realm.'"

The article serves as the foundation for the three-episode docuseries.

Penny notices a link between the civil rights period and Black Twitter.

"I believe Black Twitter became a place to find community, which we constantly do, but in a digital manner," he said. "We've always been there in real life, carrying on the same actions, holding organizations accountable, holding the nation accountable. We were simply doing it in a different setting."

Despite the seriousness, the docuseries has comedic elements. One notable example is the "Meet Me in Temecula" situation.

This all began on Christmas Day in 2014, when a Twitter user named @SnottieDrippen criticized Kobe Bryant's performance in a game against the Phoenix Suns. Another user, @MyTweetsRealAF, took issue with the remark and soon enough, they were arguing online.

@SnottieDrippen proposed they meet in Temecula to resolve the issue, sparking a "Meet Me in Temecula" meme that became a symbol for online disagreements spiraling out of control.

The fact that one of the potential opponents genuinely tweeted that he had traveled to Temecula added an amusing twist, making it a lively event thanks to Black Twitter.

"We've all experienced that uncle, brother, or whoever at barbershops or cookouts who takes the basketball debate a bit too far," TJ Adeshola, Twitter's former Head of Global Content Partnerships, said in the docuseries. "You don't play for the Lakers, bro."

Penny comprehends the apprehension about the docuseries emerging, naturally, on X.

"I feel like, since so much of Black culture has been narrated by others, we naturally feel apprehensive about things concerning us," Penny said. "I completely understand that."

He is optimistic about the docuseries, which he believes will resonate with the voices of Black Twitter users.

"I feel like Black Twitter is more than just the platform now," Penny said. "It's the energy with which Black people pace through life with more confidence and boldness."

"Black Twitter: A People's History" premieres on Hulu on Thursday.

Read also:

Source: edition.cnn.com