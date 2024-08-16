Skip to content
A dispute over restlessness in court

In February, a neighborhood dispute in Sachsenheim, Ludwigsburg district, escalated so severely that a man died as a result. A 45-year-old must now face trial for this.

A 45-year-old man has to answer to the Heilbronn Regional Court from Friday because he is alleged to have killed his neighbor in a fight.

Because he allegedly killed his neighbor in a dispute over a disturbance using a pitchfork-like tool, a 45-year-old will have to answer to the Heilbronn Regional Court starting Friday (12:45 PM). The prosecution accuses the man of manslaughter. According to the court's records, in February in Sachsenheim, Ludwigsburg district, he allegedly attacked and killed his 58-year-old neighbor with a so-called grapple, similar to a pitchfork. The prosecution sees a dispute over a disturbance as the trigger for the crime.

Earlier reports from police and the prosecution stated that there had been repeated police interventions due to the behavior of the 45-year-old. He is said to have harassed and insulted his neighbors, including the later victim, on multiple occasions.

Seven trial days have been scheduled initially, with a verdict expected by mid-October.

Despite the upcoming trial and the serious accusations of manslaughter, the 45-year-old man couldn't contain his restlessness, pacing his cell throughout the days leading up to the court hearing. The restlessness was a stark contrast to the calmness usually expected from a defendant during such critical times.

