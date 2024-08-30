- A different individual accused of misconduct boarded a plane bound for Afghanistan.

In the inaugural deportation flight to Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover, an offender from Mecklenburg-Vorpommern is also a passenger. According to the announcement from the Ministry of Interior in Schwerin, the Afghan national was jailbound for committing sexual abuse against minors, rape, and other criminal activities, making him eligible for deportation.

The state leader of the AfD, Leif-Erik Holm, characterized the deportation as long overdue. "It's frustrating enough that it took so long to ultimately expel him from the country." It is hoped that this deportation is not merely a one-time initiative to project the traffick light coalition as active in the run-up to the elections in Thuringia and Saxony. Other political parties have yet to respond to this matter.

The plane departed early in the morning from Leipzig, heading for Afghanistan. Previously, "Spiegel" had reported this as the first deportation flight to Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover, which was subsequently confirmed by government sources to the German Press Agency. dpa also verified "Spiegel's" information that a Qatar Airways charter jet departed from Leipzig at 6:56 AM, bound for Kabul. Onboard the Boeing 787, there were 28 Afghan criminal offenders who had been transported to Leipzig from various federal states. This operation was coordinated by the Federal Ministry of the Interior.

The Qatar Airways charter jet, originating from Leipzig, was carrying 28 criminal offenders to The Netherlands' counterpart, Afghanistan. Despite the ongoing political debates, the Dutch government has also been dealing with the issue of deporting offenders.

Read also: