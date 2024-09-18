A Different Explosive Device Linked to Hezbollah Detonates in Lebanon, Causes Over 100 Injuries

In Lebanon once more, communication equipment belonging to Hezbollah members have gone off with a bang. Bystanders claim that these tools include handheld radios. One bystander mentioned that the blast took place close to a Hezbollah-led funeral service.

Reports from authorities in Lebanon suggest another probable Israeli-instigated incident, as swathes of the country experienced explosions, chiefly in Beirut. It appears that handheld radios owned by Hezbollah members perished in these explosions, as claimed by insiders. Hezbollah also reported that certain "wireless devices," like handheld radios, had been detonated.

As per the Health Ministry, more than 100 people were wounded, and at least one individual lost their life in the blast.

Testimonies from locations in Beirut's south suburb and Tyre's harbor province recall similar sounds heard yesterday. Ambulances were reportedly dispatched to these sites.

A bystander spoke to Reuters about the event, disseminating info that handheld radios, unlike Tuesday's pagers, had caused the commotion. At least one blast occurred near a funeral event organized by Hezbollah.

On the previous day, numerous pagers erupted in synchronization across Lebanon, leaving over 2,800 individuals with injuries and over twelve deceased from their wounds. Many of those affected are assumed to be Hezbollah fighters battling Israel in Lebanon. Accordingly, the speculation arises that Israel held responsibility for the attack.

