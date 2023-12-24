Veronica Ferres - A cure helped her with this

In an interview with Bild am Sonntag,Veronica Ferres (58) revealed how she deals with anxiety and self-doubt. Among other things, the actress went on a cure in the fall. "I wanted to lose weight, detoxify my body and soul and be completely clear in my head." With the help of body therapists, she "specifically tackled all my fears and injuries", says Ferres. "A lot of things from my life that I had never dealt with came up. You laugh, cry and scream everything out. You feel better afterwards."

"New superpowers"

This now also helps her in her work as an actress. Recently, for example, she did the stunts on the horse herself during a shoot for a western, as Ferres explains. "Good preparation is everything. I've trained hard for this and for the last few weeks I've been doing exercises and techniques every day to help me overcome my traumas," explains the 58-year-old. This has given her "new superpowers". Mentally and physically, she is probably in the best shape of her life right now.

Her husband Carsten Maschmeyer (64), with whom she will celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary next year, is also a pillar of support at her side, allowing "me to live out the power of my dreams", says the actress about the entrepreneur. "We both understand each other's actions. We would never blame each other if a private appointment fell through because of a job." There is absolute trust between the two of them. "We don't interfere in each other's professional decisions. But we know that the other will follow our every move. That gives me enormous security and freedom."

Source: www.stern.de