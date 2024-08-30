- A criminal from North Rhine-Westphalia, scheduled for deportation, boards a plane bound for Afghanistan.

For the first time in three years following the Taliban's seizure of power, an expulsion flight from Germany to Afghanistan has departed. A criminal from North Rhine-Westphalia, as revealed by a representative from the NRW refugee ministry, was among the passengers. This individual was deemed "eligible for removal" and was apprehended directly from a prison, where they had served time for arson.

The Saxon Ministry of the Interior declared that the plane departed from Leipzig/Halle Airport on a Friday morning, a fact previously reported by "Spiegel."

"Spiegel" also confirmed to dpa that the Qatar Airways chartered jet departed from Leipzig at 6:56 AM, en route to Kabul. Inside the Boeing 787 were 28 Afghan offenders, transferred to Leipzig from various federal states. Primarily organized by the Federal Ministry of the Interior, this operation took place.

Germany does not have diplomatic relations with the Taliban rulers in Kabul. Following the gruesome stabbing incident in Mannheim in late May, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) announced that the expulsion of major criminals and terrorist threats to Afghanistan, as well as Syria, would resume.

