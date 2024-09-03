- A corpse discovered in northern Hesse undergoes post-mortem examination, exonerating the 62-year-old suspect.

Following the unearthing of a deceased individual in a particular forest area within the northern Hessian town of Söhrewald, an initial suspect in connection to the crime was subsequently freed from detention. The suspect, a 62-year-old man, had initially been viewed as a key figure in the assault-related demise of a woman in the forest. However, subsequent investigations have managed to dismiss this suspicion, as reported by both the local police and the Kassel public prosecutor's office.

The post-mortem examination of the woman's body did not reveal any signs of severe physical harm as the contributing factor to her demise.

The 62-year-old man voluntarily surrendered to a police station two days after the discovery of the body, confessing to a crime believed to have caused the woman's passing. Moreover, evidence suggested his proximity to the crime scene around the time of her death.

In addition to the autopsy findings, a toxicology analysis ordered by the public prosecutor's office also absolved him. The examination indicated that the woman had ingested tranquilizers prior to her demise. According to a preliminary report by the Institute of Legal Medicine, drug overdose could potentially be a plausible reason for her death.

The Kassel public prosecutor's office filed an application to cancel the detention order towards the end of the week, mentioning that "there is no concrete evidence to accuse the 62-year-old of premeditated murder." The presiding court granted the public prosecutor's office's petition to revoke the detention order, resulting in the man's release from prison.

