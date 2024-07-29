A convicted sex offender was expelled from Olympia

Dutch athlete Steven van de Velde is the most controversial figure at these Olympic Games. Ten years ago, the 29-year-old had raped a 12-year-old girl. At his first appearance in Paris, there was much anger from the crowds.

The first appearance of Dutch beach volleyball player Steven van de Velde at the Olympic Games in Paris caused great unrest in the audience. The convicted sex offender was booed before his debut match with teammate Matthew Immers on Sunday. The Dutch team lost with a score of 1:2 against the Italian pair Alex Ranghieri/Adrian Carambula.

At the beach volleyball stadium under the Eiffel Tower, the team was initially welcomed with applause, with many Dutch fans present. The boos rang out when van de Velde was personally introduced. The Dutch team's start at the Summer Games is a major controversy. Nearly 95,000 people had signed an online petition by Sunday afternoon, calling for the IOC to exclude the athlete. Even his nomination had caused quite a stir.

"There's only discussion about this now"

After the match, van de Velde left the venue without, as is usual in such cases, speaking to journalists. The team's press officer explained that this arrangement had been agreed upon with the athlete, the team, and the IOC. Teammate Immers expressed disappointment over the great attention the topic of Olympia had received. "I've known the guy for three, four years, we've played every tournament together. And only now is there this big discussion about it."

Van de Velde was sentenced to four years in prison in England in 2016 for raping a 12-year-old girl in 2014. After serving part of his sentence, he returned to the Netherlands. His sentence was adjusted to Dutch law, and he was released from prison after 13 months. "I did what I did. I can't undo it. It was the biggest mistake of my life," he once said.

"Measures to ensure calm"

The Dutch Olympic Committee (NOCNSF) took action for the Games. Van de Velde was housed outside the Olympic village on his own request and would not speak to the press. The NOCNSF expressed regret "for the effects that the renewed focus on the past of Dutch beach volleyball player Steven van de Velde has had for many people," and was taking "measures to ensure calm as much as possible."

Van de Velde now studies psychology at the University of Heerlen. He is married to Kim Behrens, sister of German football national player Kevin Behrens. Together they have a child.

The Olympic Games 2024 in Paris has seen controversy with the inclusion of Dutch beach volleyball player Steven van de Velde, who was convicted of rape ten years ago. Despite initially receiving applause at the beach volleyball stadium, boos echoed when van de Velde was introduced personally.

The exclusion of van de Velde from the Olympic village and his decision not to speak to the press during the Games are measures taken by the Dutch Olympic Committee (NOC*NSF) to ensure calm in the face of this controversy.

Read also: