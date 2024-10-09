A conservative German politician advocates for barring Greta Thunberg's entry.

Alexander Throm, spokesperson for the CDU/CSU parliamentary group's internal affairs, has proposed barring Swedish activist Greta Thunberg from entering the country. In an interview with "Bild" newspaper, Throm stated, "Individuals who travel to Germany to spread hate against Israel and slander our law enforcement have no place here." Throm further added that he believes it's not only appropriate but also necessary for the Federal Minister of Interior to ban Thunberg's entry in the future over her alleged anti-Semitic remarks.

Thunberg attended a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Berlin on Monday, marking the anniversary of the Hamas massacre in Israel. According to police reports, participants hurled bottles at them and chanted anti-Israel slogans. In a post on her Instagram account, Thunberg criticized German police actions during the pro-Palestinian protests and repeated her accusations of genocide against Israel, implying that the German government is complicit in it.

Thunberg gained global fame due to her "School Strike for Climate" initiative, which inspired the international climate movement, "Fridays for Future." Since last year's Islamic Hamas attack on Israel and the subsequent Israeli military action in the Gaza Strip, Thunberg has repeatedly demonstrated support for the Palestinians and accused Israel of genocide. Critics have labeled her biased. The Federal Government's Commissioner against Anti-Semitism, Felix Klein, described Thunberg's statements on the Middle East conflict as "hostile towards Israel and, due to its denial of Israel's right to exist, also anti-Semitic."

Protest Camp Disbanded due to Thunberg's Presence

Police dismantled a pro-Palestinian protest camp in Dortmund on Tuesday following Thunberg's announcement of her visit. The police action was taken due to the anticipated high number of attendees at the camp because of Thunberg's presence.

Throm accused Thunberg of exploiting her climb to fame for climate activism. "I also urge 'Fridays for Future' to publicly disassociate from Thunberg. If they fail to do so, they lose all credibility within the democratic discourse in my eyes," Throm said.

German activists from "Fridays for Future" had previously distanced themselves from Thunberg's stance in the Gaza conflict. The movement in Germany is seen as an independent organization, as one stated, "Fridays for Future has moved beyond Greta as an individual." The movement has zero tolerance for anti-Semitism.

The dismantling of the protest camp in Dortmund was a direct result of Thunberg's announced visit, leading to concerns about potential escalations due to her presence at the event. Furthermore, the growing calls for Thunberg's exclusion from future demonstrations in Germany continue to escalate due to her alleged anti-Semitic remarks and controversial stance on the Middle East conflict.

