Spring 1944: Detective Friedrich Rother (Ulrich Tukur) and his impulsive aide von Strehlow (Ludwig Simon) tackle a grisly case in a secluded village. A British aviator and several German soldiers have met their end, all by gunfire. But who initiated the gunfire, who targeted whom, and is there possibly a reason beyond the belligerent forces? Rother and von Strehlow settle in the village inn, delving into the villagers' pasts, either through dialogue or intimidation and aggression.

In time, hidden records are unearthed, which could mark a turning point in the conflict. Determined to keep these records away from Nazi grasp, Rother goes to great lengths. As for von Strehlow, he's not on board with this. Tension mounts.

"Murot and the Millennium Reich" inadvertently ruins its mystery from the get-go, inauguring it at the beginning of the episode. While Rother examines the past, Murot (Cyril Raffaelli) acts in the present. Alongside his helper Wächter (Barbara Philipp), he waits at Frankfurt Airport for a particular traveler from South America: Hagen von Strehlow, an individual to face judgement for his World War II transgressions, eight decades hence.

No moment can be skipped over, although: The "Tatort" episode title's appearance, in the traditional Fraktur font and newsreel style, begins to resemble self-indulgent Nazi parody. Legitimate, yes, but is it truly suitable for a "Tatort" airing on a Sunday?

The impression of brutality is undeniably strong, from the Second World War scenes, uniforms, weaponry, and the cold-blooded execution of a snarling canine by von Strehlow. The villagers' fearful expressions add to the overall devastation - but is such grimness suitable for Sunday "Tatort" viewing? Tukur enthusiasts might contend, 'why not with the profound and otherworldly Murot' - yet they have a valid point. Moreover, the titillating teaser: A brief encounter between Rother and the outstanding Viola Hinz in her portrayal of little Waltraud, is delightful. And to see Rother singing a song about Hitler, is an experience better enjoyed firsthand.

Rating 6 out of 10 points - Cast and setting are fit, the message about unresolved crimes is pertinent and accurate, the crime narrative, as a "Tatort," is not captivating enough.

