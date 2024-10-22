Skip to content
A cinematic enterprise is initiating a legal dispute against Tesla due to utilizing visuals from "Blade Runner 2049".

Tesla is being taken to court by a film production company due to the use of images from 'Blade Runner 2049' in their promotional materials.

Movie production company Alcon Entertainment has taken legal action against electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla and media conglomerate Warner Bros Discovery, alleging potential copyright violations. According to the lawsuit, both companies are accused of using visuals from the film "Blade Runner 2049" during Tesla's promotional campaign for its new autonomous taxi service, the CyberCab.

Alcon Entertainment had previously refused Warner Bros' request to allow Tesla to utilize images from "Blade Runner 2049" for its live-streamed CyberCab reveal on October 10th. However, the lawsuit alleges that Tesla ignored Alcon's denial and used AI-generated images that closely resembled the film during its promotional event.

Alcon Entertainment did not specify any monetary damages in the lawsuit. The company highlighted the substantial financial investment it has made in building the "Blade Runner 2049" brand, emphasizing that the "financial impact of this unauthorized use is substantial." At the time of publishing, both Tesla and Warner Bros were unavailable to comment on the matter.

The runner in the promotional videos for Tesla's CyberCab closely resembles the replicant runner from "Blade Runner 2049", further fueling Alcon Entertainment's copyright infringement allegations. Despite Alcon Entertainment's strict denial, Tesla's use of AI-generated images echoed the visual style of the film, potentially infringing on its intellectual property.

