German Federal StatesNewsBlasting of cash machines

A cash machine in Eichelhardt was blown up.

Another ATM robbery prompts a police investigation. Witnesses?

Police are searching for the perpetrators of an ATM explosion.
County of Altenkirchen - A cash machine in Eichelhardt was blown up.

Police are searching for suspects who blew up an ATM in Eichelhardt (Altenkirchen district). As reported by the officers, emergency services were called to the scene around 2:17 AM. No further details were provided.

The number of suspects, the extent of property damage, and the amount of cash potentially stolen have not yet been determined. Police are asking the public for any possible leads.

The incident involved the blasting of a cash machine at the ATM in Eichelhardt. Due to the blasting of cash machines, the operating hours of the nearby bank might be disrupted.

