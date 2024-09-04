- A bus breaches hedgerow, leaving two individuals with minor injuries.

In the heart of Anröchte, Kreis Soest, a city bus swerved off the path, smashed through a boundary of lush foliage, and clashed with multiple vehicles that were parked. The authorities in Soest disclosed these events on Tuesday, revealing details about the collision. A number of individuals, including school-going children, were present on the bus.

A 14-year-old passenger and the 40-year-old bus driver emerged with minor injuries following the impact. Both were promptly transported to a medical facility for care. The city bus was subsequently confiscated. The police are currently probing whether the incident was the result of a driver's mistake or a mechanical malfunction.

The city bus that caused the collision was a major vehicle involved in the incident. Upon arriving at the medical facility, the bus driver and the teenager were treated for their injuries in separate vehicle-based examination rooms.

Read also: