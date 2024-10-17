A British female resided for 78 years unaware of having three male genitals.

In an unexpected finding, medical experts in Birmingham, UK, unearthed a unique situation during the autopsy of a 78-year-old man who had willed his body to scientific research. The deceased individual was found to possess three penises, as reported by the Australian news source news.com.au.

Pupils at Birmingham Medical School revealed that out of the three appendages, only one was functional, while the other two, more diminutive ones, were situated within the scrotum. The medical team speculates that the man remained blissfully oblivious to this birth defect throughout his existence.

The team later documented their findings in the prestigious "Journal of Medical Case Reports", suggesting that the man might have experienced various concerns due to this "abnormal anatomy," such as urinary tract infections, impotence, or reproductive issues.

Affecting 1 in 5 to 6 million newborns

Diphallia, which involves the duplication of the penis, is a more common issue compared to triphallia. However, triphallia has only been documented in two cases globally: the first instance involving an Iraqi infant in April 2021, and now, the 78-year-old man from Birmingham.

The Birmingham case marked the first instance where the intricate anatomy of this anomaly could be meticulously examined through an autopsy. The "International Journal of Surgery Case Reports" estimates that about 1 in 5 to 6 million newborns might be affected by this condition.

Possible misdiagnoses

Since the two additional penises of the 78-year-old man went undetected during his lifetime, healthcare specialists, as per reports from science magazine ZME, propose that diphallia and triphallia might be more prevalent than anticipated. With no apparent symptoms, an internally hidden penis might escape detection, preventing an accurate diagnosis.

Many individuals unaware of their internal penis duplication or triplication may never discover this unusual anatomical condition. Consequently, healthcare providers should keep this possibility in mind when dealing with urological symptoms, stated the researchers.

The European Union's health watchdog, the European Medicines Agency (EMA), might express concern over potential misdiagnoses due to undetected anatomical conditions like diphallia and triphallia. This could lead to the development of guidelines for comprehensive urological examinations across member states.

Given the rarity of triphallia, further research and collaboration between European universities and hospitals could potentially increase our understanding of this complex condition, potentially contributing to the European Union's ongoing medical advancements.

Read also: