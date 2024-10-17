Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PanoramaNewsThe European Union

A British female resided for 78 years unaware of having three male genitals.

 and  Anthony Ross
2 min read
Globally, only two verified instances of the scarcely observed phenomenon named triphallia have...
Globally, only two verified instances of the scarcely observed phenomenon named triphallia have been reported.

A British female resided for 78 years unaware of having three male genitals.

In an unexpected finding, medical experts in Birmingham, UK, unearthed a unique situation during the autopsy of a 78-year-old man who had willed his body to scientific research. The deceased individual was found to possess three penises, as reported by the Australian news source news.com.au.

Pupils at Birmingham Medical School revealed that out of the three appendages, only one was functional, while the other two, more diminutive ones, were situated within the scrotum. The medical team speculates that the man remained blissfully oblivious to this birth defect throughout his existence.

The team later documented their findings in the prestigious "Journal of Medical Case Reports", suggesting that the man might have experienced various concerns due to this "abnormal anatomy," such as urinary tract infections, impotence, or reproductive issues.

Affecting 1 in 5 to 6 million newborns

Diphallia, which involves the duplication of the penis, is a more common issue compared to triphallia. However, triphallia has only been documented in two cases globally: the first instance involving an Iraqi infant in April 2021, and now, the 78-year-old man from Birmingham.

The Birmingham case marked the first instance where the intricate anatomy of this anomaly could be meticulously examined through an autopsy. The "International Journal of Surgery Case Reports" estimates that about 1 in 5 to 6 million newborns might be affected by this condition.

Possible misdiagnoses

Since the two additional penises of the 78-year-old man went undetected during his lifetime, healthcare specialists, as per reports from science magazine ZME, propose that diphallia and triphallia might be more prevalent than anticipated. With no apparent symptoms, an internally hidden penis might escape detection, preventing an accurate diagnosis.

Many individuals unaware of their internal penis duplication or triplication may never discover this unusual anatomical condition. Consequently, healthcare providers should keep this possibility in mind when dealing with urological symptoms, stated the researchers.

The European Union's health watchdog, the European Medicines Agency (EMA), might express concern over potential misdiagnoses due to undetected anatomical conditions like diphallia and triphallia. This could lead to the development of guidelines for comprehensive urological examinations across member states.

Given the rarity of triphallia, further research and collaboration between European universities and hospitals could potentially increase our understanding of this complex condition, potentially contributing to the European Union's ongoing medical advancements.

Read also:

Comments

Related

In late August, the fortunate digits for the lady hailing from Bavaria were selected.
Panorama

Lottery victor takes extended period to secure huge winnings

Lottery victor takes extended period to secure huge winnings A lady from Bavaria's region, Middle Franconia, bagged a whopping 24,095,707.40 euros in the lottery drawing held in August. Instead of rushing to claim her winnings, she chose to savor the surprise for nearly two months

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public
A burglary took place at the Herford City Library, and the perpetrator was swiftly identified.
Panorama

Intruding individual leaves police correspondence at the crime site

Intruding individual leaves police correspondence at the crime site A suspected repeat offender is on the loose in North Rhine-Westphalia, actively committing burglaries overnight. Authorities have linked three incidents to this individual over the span of three consecutive nights. The 26-year-old culprit was apprehended due, in part, to his careless

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public
Protesters retrieve pilfered mouse sculpture
Panorama

Protesters retrieve pilfered mouse sculpture

Protesters retrieve pilfered mouse sculpture Following a multi-day "rodent expedition," the beloved mouse statue, cherished not just by kids, has resurfaced in Cologne. WDR has taken possession of the figure and is conducting a comprehensive examination. Expect photos with it to be taken again after some time has

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public

Latest

The clarity regarding the triumphant moment against Ukraine, as per Putin, remains uncertain.
Politics

The clarity regarding the triumphant moment against Ukraine, as per Putin, remains uncertain.

The clarity regarding the triumphant moment against Ukraine, as per Putin, remains uncertain. 21:34 Human Rights Watchdog: Russians Execute Over a Hundred Captured Ukrainian Soldiers A series of instances have been reported where the Russian military has executed Ukrainian soldiers who had surrendered as prisoners of war. The Ukrainian

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public