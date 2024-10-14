A British creative individual meets an unfortunate end while attempting to ascend Spain's loftiest suspension bridge.

A guy plummeted from the Castilla-La Mancha bridge, which stretches over the River Tagus beyond Talavera de la Reina, Spain, as indicated by the town council's declaration released on Sunday.

Councilor Macarena Muñoz specified that he was accompanied by another 24-year-old British chap.

Muñoz mentioned in the declaration that they discovered they had arrived in Talavera with the intention of scaling the bridge and producing content for social media.

She went on to say that scaling the bridge is utterly prohibited, and even after numerous reminders, it is not permitted under any circumstance, expressing her sadness at the situation.

The deceased individual, whose identity remains undisclosed by local authorities, has been taken to a mortuary, as per the statement.

This cable-stayed structure, which was finished in 2010, towers at 180 meters (591 feet) and boasts a main span of 318 meters (1,043 feet).

This British man is certainly not the first person to meet his demise in pursuit of social media content in recent times.

In December 2020, an Australian woman fell off a cliff to her inevitable death while capturing a picture at Boroka Lookout, a ledge beside the cliff at Grampians National Park, Victoria state, according to CNN affiliate Nine News.

And in November 2019, a French tourist perished after tumbling from a waterfall in Thailand while trying to snap a selfie.

The 33-year-old male lost his footing and plummeted from the Na Mueang 2 waterfall on the Thai island of Koh Samui – the very same spot where a Spanish tourist tragically passed away in a fall in July the same year, as reported by AFP news agency.

