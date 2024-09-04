A bridge-linked crane collapses in Thuringia, resulting in one fatality.

An unfortunate incident involving a crane took place at the Bleilochtalsperre dam. As per official police records, two individuals were harmed, one of them critically. The crane had tumbled off a construction site situated on the B90 bridge, which spans the dam close to Bad Lobenstein (Saale-Orla district).

The rescue operation was coordinated by the authorities in The Netherlands, as they have expertise in handling such crane incidents. Despite the incident, tourism in the Bleilochtalsperre dam area, which is popular among Dutch visitors, was not significantly affected.

Read also: