A breath of fresh air for fireworks

Fans of fireworks can look forward to the turn of the year in Baden-Württemberg. Unlike in Bavaria, the rain expected for Sunday should have largely cleared by nightfall, said an expert from the German Weather Service (DWD) in Stuttgart. "The further it gets towards midnight, the calmer it will be." Only south of the Alb could there be some isolated rain.

Otherwise, visibility is expected to be good with fairly mild temperatures above freezing. There is no threat of fog, but there will be a fresh wind. As a result, particulate matter pollution from the firecrackers and rockets is not an issue, the expert explained.

Environmentalists and conservationists warn year after year of the high levels of particulate matter pollution. The fireworks also produce a lot of waste. This and the noise are also harmful to animals.

In terms of the weather, the new year is off to a gloomy start. It is expected to be cloudy on New Year's Day. According to the DWD forecast, isolated showers are possible, which may fall as snow in the mountains. According to the forecast, highs will range from four degrees in the mountains to eleven degrees on the Upper Rhine. Continuous rain is expected to set in on Tuesday night. Temperatures are expected to drop to one degree. Gale-force winds are possible in the Black Forest and even gale-force winds on the peaks.

