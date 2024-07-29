Misplaced person from Rostock - A body found on the Baltic Sea coast

The missing swimmer in Rostock at the Baltic Sea since Sunday evening is possibly dead. According to the police, a dead body was found on Monday morning at a beach in the Rostock district of Markgrafenheide. It is still under investigation whether it is the missing 45-year-old man.

Swimmer carried away by Ostsee current

The swimmer, according to Rostock police, was carried away by the current of the Baltic Sea on Sunday. A companion of the man reportedly went swimming with the missing man at Markgrafenheide beach in the Baltic Sea.

Both men were then swept up by the current, with the 45-year-old being carried away. A search started on Sunday with around 50 emergency personnel was halted in the evening due to weather and darkness.

