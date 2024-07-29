Skip to content
A body found on the Baltic Sea coast

At the Baltic Sea, a corpse was found on the morning of Monday at the beach. It might be a missing swimmer since Sunday.

 Anne Legman
1 min read
A search in the Baltic Sea with around 50 lifeboats had to be abandoned on Sunday. A body was found since.

Misplaced person from Rostock - A body found on the Baltic Sea coast

The missing swimmer in Rostock at the Baltic Sea since Sunday evening is possibly dead. According to the police, a dead body was found on Monday morning at a beach in the Rostock district of Markgrafenheide. It is still under investigation whether it is the missing 45-year-old man.

Swimmer carried away by Ostsee current

The swimmer, according to Rostock police, was carried away by the current of the Baltic Sea on Sunday. A companion of the man reportedly went swimming with the missing man at Markgrafenheide beach in the Baltic Sea.

Both men were then swept up by the current, with the 45-year-old being carried away. A search started on Sunday with around 50 emergency personnel was halted in the evening due to weather and darkness.

The missing swimmer and his companion were enjoying the waters of the Baltic Sea at Marquess Wood, specifically at Markgrafenheide beach. Despite attempting to return to shore, they were both caught in the powerful current of the Baltic Coast.

