Queen Camilla - A blind girl conquers her heart over tea

Tea time at Windsor Castle with adorable guests: As a new post from the Royal Family on Instagram shows, Queen Camilla (76) hosted a small tea party for a blind girl and her favorite teddy bear in the week before Christmas. "Last week, the Queen was delighted to welcome seven-year-old Olivia and her family to Christmas tea at Windsor Castle," reads a series of photos showing Camilla with her guests at the table. The guest of honor was Olivia's coronation teddy bear named Corrie, who accompanies the little girl everywhere.

According to the Instagram post, Olivia was diagnosed with a large tumor in her brain when she was just 17 months old, which left her permanently blind. "Since her diagnosis, Olivia has received regular treatment, including chemotherapy. But none of this curbs her infectious enthusiasm and love of singing," it continues.

A Christmas song for Queen Camilla

Olivia expressed her love of singing in King Charles' Christmas show. In the show, she was allowed to perform a Christmas carol together with the Bexley Music Primary Choir. She also performed a Christmas song for Camilla at the joint tea party at Windsor Castle, as a video clip from "Sky News" on X (formerly Twitter) shows.

The video also shows Camilla giving her little guest a cookie and Olivia presenting her with a homemade ring in return. The wife of King Charles (75) also helped the seven-year-old enjoy her first cup of tea in a royal setting. Olivia was accompanied to tea by her parents and her four-year-old sister.

