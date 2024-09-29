A blaze at a chemical facility in Georgia prompts evacuations and halts traffic.

The situation unfolded approximately 5 a.m. EST at Biolab, located in Conyers, Georgia. Due to a faulty sprinkler head, water collided with a chemically reactive substance, resulting in a cloud of vapor, as reported on their official site by county authorities.

The flames ignited on the building's rooftop, and the firefighters successfully quelled the blaze. However, the fire resurfaced several hours later, as disclosed in a video broadcast on Facebook by Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett.

Sheriff Levett urged everyone to disseminate information about staying away from the vicinity, stating, "The fire is raging quite intensely. We're attempting to put it out, but simultaneously, we're also managing traffic."

Roads in the area have been shut down, and residents residing between Sigman Road and Interstate 20 were urged to evacuate. It is predicted that both directions of the interstate will be blocked between Salem Road and Turner Hill.

Those living to the north of Sigman were advised to seek shelter and keep their windows closed.

Located about 30 miles east of Atlanta, Conyers is the setting for this ongoing event.

This story is still evolving and will be updated.

The fire department requested additional resources to handle the persistent fire, as they addressed the situation concerning us. The county authorities urged residents nearby to stay informed and follow safety instructions for their wellbeing.

