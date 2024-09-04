- A 42-year-old individual, under the influence of alcohol, steers a van into a tree.

Stralsund (AP/dpa) - A 42-year-old individual, with a blood alcohol content exceeding 0.3%, was behind the wheel of a van, leading it off the road and into a tree's path near Stralsund. Upon investigation on Tuesday evening, law enforcement officers detected a trace of alcohol on the man's breath, according to their official statement. A breathalyzer test confirmed a reading of 3.16%. Consequently, the 42-year-old was charged for endangering traffic safety. His driving permit was seized. Regrettably, the van now fails to meet roadworthiness standards.

The 42-year-old's actions caused other vehicles on the road to swerve due to the erratic driving of his unstable van. Visitors to Stralsund were advised to avoid the area as traffic was heavily affected due to the removal of the unroadworthy van.

Read also: