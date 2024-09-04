- A 35-year-old individual is currently detained following an alleged homicide of a hotel proprietor.

A 35-year-old individual is currently under lockup, accused of fatally stabbing the administrator of a refugee center located close to the Sarstedt train station. Authorities and the Hildesheim public prosecutor's office declared the issue of a warrant for his apprehension, charging him with manslaughter. The suspect, who hails from Iraq, has remained tight-lipped regarding the accusations. He resided at the hotel serving as a temporary refugee shelter.

Based on media accounts, the 61-year-old hotel administrator hailed from Wennigsen within Hannover's region and also possessed a migration background.

Preliminary inquiries suggest that a disagreement between the two acquainted men surfaced on Monday morning, eventually escalating into the 35-year-old being alleged to have drawn a blade. A blade was discovered near the crime scene, although it remains unestablished if it served as the weapon of death.

Following a date of diligent search, the 35-year-old was detained on Monday evening. Afterward, he appeared before a magistrate the next day, before being transferred to prison.

The reasoning behind the assault remains obscure. Representing the public prosecutor's office, a spokesperson disclosed there is no evidence pointing toward a terroristic or Islamist background.

Similarly, the police launched their search for the suspect in various parts of Hildesheim before his Eventual arrest on Monday evening.

