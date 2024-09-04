A 34-year-old individual mistakenly identified a police vehicle as a drug delivery service.

In the heart of Bremen, a 34-year-old gentleman had an unfortunate mix-up last Wednesday. He mistakenly thought a police civilian vehicle was a drug dealer's car and entered the officer's ride. The man, seemingly discombobulated, opened the passenger door, flashed a grin, and asked the undercover cop if he could now leave. The officer, showing great tact, declined his request.

Upon realizing his error, the man hastily exited the vehicle and headed towards a car nearby that had windows exuding a strong marijuana aroma. The driver, noticing the commotion, made a quick getaway, but not for long. The police soon pulled him over.

Inside the fleeing car, they discovered 300 grams of marijuana, neatly packaged for sale, along with two knives, several high-end phones, and a sizable sum of cash. Consequently, a criminal investigation has commenced.

The 34-year-old man's mistake led to a intense encounter with the police. Upon noticing the commotion, other officers in the area were alerted and quickly responded.

