- A 28-year-old individual met his demise due to a self-induced blast inside a residential structure.

Following a blast and blaze in a Frankfurt apartment complex, a 28-year-old individual has perished. Authorities suspect the man initiated a fire external to his 31-year-old sibling's apartment using flammable substances, as stated by the police. During this arson attempt, the 28-year-old suffered fatal injuries and eventually passed away on Tuesday.

The reason behind the pyromaniac act remains unspecified, as stated by the deputy spokesperson. Consequently, an investigation into attempted murder against the 28-year-old is now being conducted. Reports indicate that the man escaped the burning structure, and locals assisted in putting out the flames. He was subsequently taken to a specialized clinic in Ludwigshafen via air ambulance.

Frankfurt: Brother Sustains Injuries

Regrettably, the 31-year-old also endured burns. In an attempt to escape the flames, he scaled to the rooftop. With the assistance of rescue personnel, the man was brought back inside the building at an alternate location and received medical attention. It's also been reported that a third person experienced smoke inhalation. The other occupants of the four-story building were successfully evacuated or managed to exit on their own.

As per the fire department, the apartment complex contains multi-story sections. The area where the explosion occurred and the adjacent section are now considered uninhabitable.

