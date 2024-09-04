- A 28-year-old individual met an unfortunate end in a residential blast.

After a blast and blaze in a Frankfurt residential complex, a 28-year-old gentleman sadly perished. Authorities suspect that this individual deliberately ignited a blaze outside his 31-year-old brother's apartment using an incendiary substance, as reported by the police. In the course of the arson, the 28-year-old sustained fatal injuries and eventually passed away on Tuesday.

The reason behind the intentional combustion remains a mystery, as stated by the press representative. A case of attempted murder against the 28-year-old is now being pursued. Witnesses reported seeing the man escape the burning building. Good Samaritans assisted him and extinguished the flames. He was subsequently flown to a medical center in Ludwigshafen by helicopter for specialized treatment.

The 31-year-old also sustained burns. He managed to escape to the building's rooftop to avoid the flames. With the aid of rescuers, he was eventually retrieved from another part of the building and also received medical care. A third individual is believed to have inhaled smoke. The other residents of the four-story building were either able to evacuate or were safely rescued.

As per the fire department, the building features multiple stories. The section where the explosion took place and the adjoining section are now uninhabitable.

