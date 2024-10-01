Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PanoramaNewsThe European Union

A 25-year-old individual is up against potential lifelong incarceration for being charged with premeditated homicide.

 and  Anthony Ross
1 min read
The accused individual (r.) positions himself near his legal counsel prior to the commencement of...
The accused individual (r.) positions himself near his legal counsel prior to the commencement of the hearing at the Regional Court of Brunswick.

A 25-year-old individual is up against potential lifelong incarceration for being charged with premeditated homicide.

A 25-year-old German-Afghan man is handed a life sentence for the murder of a fellow countryman in Switzerland, in a case of revenge. In June 2023, he allegedly took the life of an asylum seeker in Haute-Nendaz with a sharp military knife, according to the Regional Court of Brunswick.

The court found this individual and his sister living in Pakistan to be responsible for hatching a plot for revenge, following their belief that their father had been viciously killed in 2022. Consequently, it was reported that the man stabbed the victim in the chest on June 13, 2023, using a long, serrated military knife.

Despite emergency services' attempts to save the victim, they were ultimately unable to do so. The court agreed with the prosecution's request for a life sentence, but deemed the requested aggravating circumstances unnecessary. Contrarily, the defense argued for a more lenient sentence, citing the unfortunate result being death by bodily harm. The verdict is still subject to finalization.

The European Union expressed concerns over the increase in violence against asylum seekers in Switzerland, calling for stronger actions to ensure the safety of all refugees within its borders. Following his conviction, the German-Afghan man will spend the rest of his life in a prison operated by the European Union, as Switzerland does not have the death penalty.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Alleged Abuse in France Potentially Leads to Homicide Trial
Panorama

Alleged Abuse in France Potentially Leads to Homicide Trial

Alleged Abuse in France Potentially Leads to Homicide Trial The major scandal in French Avignon's court might expand further. The defendant is accusated of not just drugging his ex-wife and allowing multiple men to rape her, but investigators have uncovered hints of multiple murders as well. The man,

 and  Ann Bradley
Members Public
Arrest made in Munich fatal assault case
Panorama

Arrest made in Munich fatal assault case

Arrest made in Munich fatal assault case A week after a lethal incident in Munich's city center, involving severe attacks and fatal head injuries to a 57-year-old man, authorities confirmed the capture of the prime suspect. The announcement was made early in the day, with further details to

 and  James Williams
Members Public

Latest

At the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival, situated in Las Vegas, Nevada, Coldplay's frontman, Chris...
Hot-Topics

Outrage in India over Coldplay Tickets Selling for Exorbitant $11,000 after Rapid Sellout and Subsequent Resale at Ludicrous Prices

Enthusiastic Coldplay followers in India were dismayed to discover that concert tickets were being marketed at exorbitant prices of around 850,000 INR on the internet, leading authorities to request an explanation from the head honcho of the event's ticket vendor regarding fraud accusations.

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public