A 24-year-old individual meets their demise during a tractor competition.

At the conclusion of a tractor contest in Brandenburg, tragedy struck as a man met his demise in a gruesome accident. The 21-year-old driver of the tractor was suspected of being under the influence, as claimed by the local law enforcement in Oranienburg.

The unfortunate incident occurred during the late hours of Saturday evening at the "Trecker Treck Grüneberg" event, which drew around 400 attendees for the final round. According to the reports, two men in their twenties accompanied the driver of a Fendt 820 Vario tractor on its front weight during the competition. One of the men lost his balance and was run over by the right front wheel as the tractor moved at a leisurely pace. The victim succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

First responders and spiritual counselors extended their assistance to the witnesses and the bereaved family. An expert was summoned to examine the accident scene. This event was a tractor and agricultural machinery pulling competition, its main objective being to determine the most powerful tractor and the most adept driver.

