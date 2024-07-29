Criminality - A 15-year-old handles a Soft-Air-Gun at the swimming pool

A 15-year-old boy caused a police intervention at a lake in the northern Hessian town of Arolsen (Waldeck-Frankenberg district) with a replica gun. According to the police, the boy was reportedly present at the Twistesees bathing area in the morning with an unknown weapon in his swimming trunks and a bicycle. Witnesses stated that he carried the gun in his hand at the lake at one point. Some visitors to the bathing area hid in fear, it was reported.

The 15-year-old was reported missing from a youth welfare facility in North Rhine-Westphalia.

The police reportedly arrived on the scene with several patrol cars and arrested the teenager. According to the police, the teenager in question is a 15-year-old who was reported missing from a youth welfare facility in North Rhine-Westphalia on Sunday. After the police measures were completed, he was reportedly returned to the youth welfare facility. The visitors of the lake were not in any concrete danger, according to the investigators.

Since the secured replica gun is an imitation weapon, an administrative proceeding was initiated against the teenager for violating the Firearms Act. According to the Police, no information is available yet about his motives. The investigation is ongoing.

The replica gun that the teenager was carrying at the Twistesees bathing area is a violation of the Firearms Act, as stated by the Police in North Hesse. The incident involving the 15-year-old boy with a weapon at the Arolsen lake has brought attention to the issue of criminality, with the boy having gone missing from a youth welfare facility in North Rhine-Westphalia. After the police intervention in Korbach, the teenager was returned to the youth welfare facility he had previously escaped from, located in North Rhine-Westphalia. In light of the incident, discussions about the safety measures in place for public areas, such as bathing areas, have emerged in the districts of North Hesse and Waldeck-Frankenberg.

