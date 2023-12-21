Family - 98 "Christmas children" born in Hesse in 2022
98 children were born on Christmas Eve in Hesse last year. This means that a total of 313 newborns in Hesse can celebrate their future birthdays under the Christmas tree, as the State Statistical Office in Wiesbaden announced on Thursday: 101 babies were born on Christmas Day and 114 on Boxing Day.
A total of 57,360 children saw the light of day in Hesse in 2022 - 6.8 percent fewer than in 2021. On average, around 157 children were born alive every day in Hesse.
Source: www.stern.de