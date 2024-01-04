Skip to content
96-year-old dies after falling from wheelchair

A 96-year-old woman has died from her injuries after falling out of her wheelchair in Dahn in the district of Südwestpfalz. On New Year's Day, the woman fell with her wheelchair onto a sloping road in front of a retirement home and hit a parked car without braking, police said on Thursday. The...

Accident - 96-year-old dies after falling from wheelchair

A 96-year-old woman has died from her injuries after falling out of her wheelchair in Dahn in the district of Südwestpfalz. On New Year's Day, the woman fell with her wheelchair onto a sloping road in front of a retirement home and hit a parked car without braking, police said on Thursday. The 96-year-old was taken to hospital with various injuries, where she died on January 2, they added.

Police report

Source: www.stern.de

