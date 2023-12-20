Cultural policy - 940,000 euros for films and projects from MV

Between human abysses and moving family stories: At its third meeting in 2023, the MV Film Fund approved funding amounting to 940,000 euros for ten projects from Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. These include the documentary "The Class of 1990" by RP Kahl, the new feature film by Rostock director Max Gleschinski, "Ping Pong", and the feature film debut "Krux" by Ulrike Tony Vahl, MV Filmförderung announced in Schwerin on Tuesday.

"In the last funding round of the year, we were able to support a number of projects that we had previously supported in their development and which are now going into production. This is a great sign for Mecklenburg-Vorpommern as a film location," said Managing Director Olaf Jacobs.

Together with Sonja Hilberger and the former class of 1990 of the Rostock Drama School, then still a branch of the Ernst Busch Academy of Dramatic Arts, RP Kahl looks back in his documentary film on the times of upheaval at the time of reunification and the emergence of today's Academy of Music and Theater in the Hanseatic city. "Krux" tells the dark story of the decline of a small village community shortly before the end of the Second World War, when right-wing terror was directed against its own population.

In "Father, Son and the Price of Resistance", Götz Schauder documents a dramatic confrontation between a well-known photographer and his writing father. Even decades after the fall of communism, their life experiences in the GDR continue to have an effect in their mistrust of the state. Both lived their political resistance in very different ways.

Film Fund MV

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de