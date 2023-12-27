Skip to content
92-year-old dies in apartment fire in Recklinghausen

A 92-year-old man died in an apartment fire in Recklinghausen (NRW) on Boxing Day. When the emergency services arrived, the apartment on the second floor of an apartment building was already in flames, according to the fire department on Tuesday evening. The emergency services found the man,...

Firefighters stand at a scene. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A 92-year-old man died in an apartment fire in Recklinghausen (NRW) on Boxing Day. When the emergency services arrived, the apartment on the second floor of an apartment building was already in flames, according to the fire department on Tuesday evening. The emergency services found the man, but resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful and he died at the scene. The cause of the fire was still unclear in the evening. A first aider had already tried to rescue the man and extinguish the fire, the fire department explained. According to the police, he suffered minor injuries in the process.

Source: www.stern.de

