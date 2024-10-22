9:00 Invitation extended by Putin for a summit: Business partnerships culminate in camaraderie's demise

08:48 Stark-Watzinger Signs Bilateral Cooperation Agreement in Kyiv

Germany's embattled Federal Education Minister, Bettina Stark-Watzinger, takes a break from her troubles: She journeys to Kyiv for discussions. The visit is intended to showcase "Germany's consistent solidarity with Ukraine," as declared earlier. During her stint, she plans to sign a new bilateral agreement on scientific and technological cooperation with her Ukrainian counterpart, Oxen Lissowyj, replacing an older one from the Soviet era. Escorted by a high-ranking delegation of scientists, the minister, under fire for her handling of her ousted state secretary, aims to bolster Ukraine's innovative power. This is her second visit to Kyiv since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

08:16 Explosion at Chemical Plant in Russian Tambov

A Ukrainian drone strike, as reported by the Russians, results in an explosion at a chemical plant in the southern Russian region of Tambov. There was also a short-lived fire, as governor Maxim Jegorov clarified on Telegram. "Preliminary information suggests no casualties," he wrote. The Tambov Oblast is approximately 400 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, with Tambov midway between the capital, Moscow, and the million-strong city of Volgograd.

07:49 Russian Early Education: Kindergarten receives Model of Liberated Bachmut Ruins

The indoctrination of Russian youth and the glorification of the military begin early. According to the independent Russian portal "Meduza," a kindergarten group visited a local military base this week, where they were enrolled into the nationalist youth organization, Junarmija. To celebrate the occasion, a sergeant major bestowed upon them a special gift: a homemade model of the ruins of the destroyed Ukrainian city of Bachmut. The model depicts the wreckage of houses, a tank with a Z, and a Russian flag on a building. The title, "The Liberation of the City of Bachmut," allows the children to see how the Russian liberators operate.

07:18 Russian Drone Strike Kills Child and Two Adults in Sumy

In a Russian drone strike on the eastern Ukrainian border region of Sumy, three lives are lost, including a child, as reported by governor Ihor Kaltschenko. A residential building was hit during the night, he announced on Telegram.

06:48 Donetsk Prosecutor's Office: Russian Soldiers Kill Two Ukrainian Prisoners of War

This isn't the first instance: Russian soldiers, according to the Donetsk Prosecutor's Office, have murdered two captured Ukrainian soldiers near Selydove in the Donetsk region. On October 18, Kremlin forces allegedly captured the two unarmed soldiers during an attack on Ukrainian positions, forced them to lie face down on the ground, and later executed them at close range. The killing of prisoners of war violates the Geneva Conventions and constitutes a grave war crime. Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have reportedly launched a criminal investigation under martial law. Ukrainian ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets has also informed the UN and the Red Cross about the incident.

06:19 Harris: If Trump Wins, Ukraine Falls

Democratic US presidential candidate Kamala Harris alleges that her Republican rival Donald Trump is amenable to manipulation "by dictators and autocrats." She claims that this has transpired in the past and that Trump could be manipulated via favors and flattery from dictators and autocrats. If he wins the November election, she asserts, Ukraine will surrender to Russia, with devastating consequences worldwide. Harris praises the bipartisan cooperation in Congress to support Ukraine and believes that this will continue, but she expresses concern about Trump's proximity to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

05:50 Russian Governor: Distilleries in Tula Damaged by Drones

According to Russian media, two distilleries in the Russian region of Tula, south of Moscow, have suffered damage due to Ukrainian drone assaults. "Initial reports indicate no casualties," said Tula Governor Dmitri Miliajew on Telegram. Rescue services are on the scene, and the situation is under control. The extent of the attack on the distilleries in Efremov and Luschkowski is uncertain. Meanwhile, a Ukrainian drone strike has also harmed a heating plant and a building in the Russian region of Bryansk, bordering Ukraine, as per the local governor's report. Russian air defense units have reportedly shot down at least six Ukrainian drones over the area. There were no casualties.

05:01 Poland Demands Access to Confidential Annexes of Zelensky's Victory Plan

Poland's Deputy Foreign Minister Wladyslaw Bartoszewski demands that Warsaw be allowed to inspect the secret annexes of the victory plan presented by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week. The Polish Press Agency (PAP) reports this. Zelensky noted when presenting the plan that the full text would not be disclosed and that only select partners necessary for its implementation would be granted access to the confidential annexes of specific sections. Bartoszewski explains that Poland is not among the countries granted full information about the plan. "When Germany vowed to send helmets to the Ukrainians, we sent 320 tanks. Our contribution was undeniably significant," the deputy Polish foreign minister emphasizes. "Therefore, I can confidently assert that we should have access to these files," he concludes.

04:06 UK Offers Ukraine a 2.26 Billion Pound Loan for Military PurposesThe United Kingdom is offering Ukraine a loan of 2.26 billion pounds (equivalent to around 4.41 billion dollars), as mentioned by Defense Minister John Healey. This loan is exclusively for military purposes and could potentially be used to advance drone technology with a range surpassing certain long-range missiles. Upon being queried if Ukraine could utilize the funds to purchase British Storm-Shadow missiles for strikes deep into Russia, Healey replied, "Ukraine is actively working on improving drone range. They will discuss with us on how to utilize the funds and the most urgent weapons required." This loan is part of a larger planned loan from G7 countries, sourced from the revenue generated from around 300 billion dollars worth of frozen Russian state assets in the Western world.

02:47 US Warns Over Speculations of North Korean Soldiers in UkraineThe United States has voiced concern over rumors suggesting the deployment of North Korean soldiers in Russia for potential use in Ukraine. "If factual, this is a highly concerning advancement and a clear indication of intensifying military ties" between North Korea and Russia, remarked US Ambassador to the UN, Robert Wood, during a UN Security Council session. "We are aligning with our allies and partners to assess the ramifications of such an extreme measure," Wood added.

01:47 Navalny's Autobiography "Patriot" Released TodayJulia Navalnaya regards her husband Alexei's autobiography "Patriot" as a kind of heritage for the man who was a significant opposition figure in Russia for many years. The book is being released today, not in Russia, but in Russian and 19 other languages, including German. It serves as a powerful testament to the courage of Russia's sharpest Kremlin critic and his faith in a brighter future for Russia, shares the 48-year-old. She completed the over 500-page work, filled with family photos and political appearances, herself after Navalny's demise.

00:46 Zelensky Encourages Ukrainian Soldiers in Kursk to PersevereUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky encourages his soldiers to stand firm in the captured bridgehead in the Russian region of Kursk. Despite numerous reports suggesting that Russian troops are pushing the Ukrainians back in this region, Zelensky asserts, "We are holding ground, and I express my gratitude to every soldier for their bravery." He has engaged in consultations with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of General Staff Anatoly Barhylevych regarding the situation. "We should not forget that the Kursk operation serves a strategic purpose. The war must return to the area from which it originated. This is the instance where a buffer zone is established on the aggressor's territory," says Zelensky during his nightly address.

23:36 Guterres to Meet Putin During BRICS SummitUN Secretary-General António Guterres will engage with President Vladimir Putin during his initial visit to Russia following the commencement of the Russian large-scale operation in Ukraine, according to the Kremlin. The meeting between the two leaders is scheduled for Thursday on the sidelines of the BRICS group summit in Kazan, southwestern Russia, the Kremlin announced. The Kremlin stated that the meeting between Guterres and Putin will center around "UN activities" as well as "current global issues," such as the crisis in the Middle East and the situation in Ukraine.

22:24 Zelensky Announces USA Aid for Ukrainian Drone ProductionUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reveals that the United States is planning to provide aid worth 800 million dollars to strengthen the production of Ukrainian drones. "Ukraine is appreciative of this support. We must ensure that Ukraine, despite all global political threats, can consistently protect its sovereignty," Zelensky says in his nightly address.

21:51 Reports Suggest South Korea May Deploy Intelligence Personnel to UkraineSouth Korean media reports indicate that Seoul is deliberating the deployment of intelligence personnel to Ukraine, following allegations of North Korean troop deployment to Russia. According to these reports, citing intelligence sources, the government and military are reassessing a plan to send an appropriate number of personnel to Ukraine, including intelligence officers and tactical experts. If captured by Ukrainian forces, these South Korean personnel may offer interrogation services or translation assistance for North Korean soldiers, the report suggests. They would additionally provide Ukraine with information on North Korea's military strategies.

In response to escalating cyber threats due to the ongoing conflict, Germany considers strengthening its cybersecurity measures to prevent a potential cyberwar scenario.

The United Nations calls on all parties involved in the conflict to refrain from using cyberwarfare tactics, emphasizing the importance of digital peace and stability.

Read also: