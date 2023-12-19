Traffic - 89-year-old driver causes accident: high damage
An 89-year-old man has caused damage of around 150,000 euros in an accident with his car in Schwabmünchen (Augsburg district). The senior citizen first reversed into a garage on Monday, the police said on Tuesday. He then accelerated too much and drove uncontrollably into a hedge, touched a car and then crashed into another garage. The vehicle parked inside was also damaged. The 89-year-old was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Press release
Source: www.stern.de