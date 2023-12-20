Fire department operation - 89-year-old dies in house fire in Elsdorf

An 89-year-old woman died in a fire at a detached house in Elsdorf (Rhine-Erft district) on Tuesday. An 84-year-old man was critically injured, police announced on Wednesday.

Witnesses had reportedly informed the police about the fire on Tuesday afternoon. When the officers arrived, parts of the house were already on fire.

While the fire department came to the residents' aid and extinguished the fire, police officers blocked off a nearby country road. The 89-year-old suffered such serious injuries in the fire that she died at the scene, according to the police.

The cause of the fire was initially unknown. Fire investigators examined the house on Wednesday.

