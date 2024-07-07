Fatal accident - 87-year-old dies in traffic accident in Ranstadt

At a heavy traffic accident in Ranstadt (Wetterau district), an 87-year-old female driver lost her life. The senior was attempting to drive onto the L3187 from Dauernheim in the afternoon and collided with the car of a 54-year-old. The 87-year-old died at the scene, while the 54-year-old was seriously injured and taken to a hospital. Numerous emergency services were deployed.

The L3187 and K196 sections were closed by the police for approximately 3.5 hours. A specialist is now investigating the cause of the accident. "Both vehicles are a total loss, with a total damage estimate of 40,000 Euros," the police added. Witnesses of the accident are asked to contact the Buedingen police station.

The heavy traffic on the day contributed to the unfortunate traffic accident in Ranstadt. The fatal accident occurred within the Wetterau district. The police were actively involved in managing the scene of the collision between the two vehicles. The wet weather conditions might have played a role in this particular car accident. The rescue workers worked tirelessly to attend to the injured party and the deceased, with numerous accidents happening in the vicinity that day.

