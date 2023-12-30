Emsland - 87-year-old cyclist seriously injured in accident
An 87-year-old cyclist has been seriously injured in a traffic accident with a car in Lingen (Emsland district). A 38-year-old car driver overlooked the cyclist when turning on Friday afternoon, as the police reported on Saturday. The senior citizen fell as a result of the collision. The car driver suffered a shock.
Police statement
Source: www.stern.de