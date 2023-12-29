Cochem-Zell - 85-year-old hiker falls down a slope and dies
An 85-year-old hiker has fallen down a steep slope on the Calmont via ferrata near Bremm (Cochem-Zell district) and died. According to initial findings, the police believe it was a tragic accident, as they announced on Friday. However, the investigation into the fall on Wednesday has not yet been completed.
"The crash site is likely to have been in an area closed for safety reasons," it added. The police called on people to observe route closures and avoid the closed areas.
Source: www.stern.de