85-year-old drives off the road in his car: seriously injured

An 85-year-old driver and his passenger have been seriously injured in an accident in the district of Leipzig. On Tuesday afternoon, the man lost control of his car near Colditz, police said on Wednesday morning. The car ended up in a ditch. The seriously injured senior citizen was reportedly...

A rescue helicopter lands on the airfield of a clinic.
An 85-year-old driver and his passenger have been seriously injured in an accident in the district of Leipzig. On Tuesday afternoon, the man lost control of his car near Colditz, police said on Wednesday morning. The car ended up in a ditch. The seriously injured senior citizen was reportedly flown to hospital in a rescue helicopter. His 82-year-old passenger was also taken to a clinic.

