Zollernalb district - 84-year-old pedestrian dies after collision with car

An 84-year-old woman who was hit by a car in Albstadt(Zollernalbkreis) has died of her injuries in hospital. The woman was trying to cross a road with her walking frame on Thursday afternoon when a 76-year-old woman hit her with her car and threw her to the ground. According to police reports on Saturday, the woman died on Friday afternoon as a result of her injuries. A rescue helicopter took her to a clinic after the accident. The police investigation was said to be ongoing.

Source: www.stern.de