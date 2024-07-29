Skip to content
84-year-old overthrown from rickshaw and later deceased

A man injures himself in Munich while getting off a bicycle rickshaw. Later, he dies in the hospital. The police investigate if there's a connection.

Unfalle - 84-year-old overthrown from rickshaw and later deceased

An 84-year-old man fell and injured himself slightly when dismounting from a rickshaw in Munich. He was later admitted to the hospital. The man died on Sunday (28. July). The Police are currently investigating for potential connections.

The man had sustained a head injury when dismounting from the rickshaw on the 17th of July. He was then taken to the hospital. He passed away on Sunday (28. July). The Police are seeking witnesses and evidence regarding a possible connection.

The incident occurred in Munich, specifically in Upper Bavaria. Several rickshaw accidents have been reported in Bavaria recently. The police are urging anyone with information about this particular incident to come forward.

