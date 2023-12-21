Traffic - 84-year-old driver dies in accident in vineyards
An 84-year-old driver died in an accident in the vineyards of the Moselle village of Fell on Thursday night. For reasons that were initially unclear, the man drove his car off a road and rolled several hundred meters down a vineyard, police said. The car then overturned. According to the police, the driver died at the scene of the accident.
Police statement
Source: www.stern.de