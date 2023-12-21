Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsaccidenttrafficaccidentspolicecarrhineland-palatinatevineyard

84-year-old driver dies in accident in vineyards

An 84-year-old driver died in an accident in the vineyards of the Moselle village of Fell on Thursday night. For reasons that were initially unclear, the man drove his car off a road and rolled several hundred meters down a vineyard, according to the police. The car then overturned. According...

 and  Vladimir Milov
1 min read
The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Traffic - 84-year-old driver dies in accident in vineyards

An 84-year-old driver died in an accident in the vineyards of the Moselle village of Fell on Thursday night. For reasons that were initially unclear, the man drove his car off a road and rolled several hundred meters down a vineyard, police said. The car then overturned. According to the police, the driver died at the scene of the accident.

Police statement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Berlin's Governing Mayor Wegner. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Wegner wishes people in Berlin hope and confidence

After an eventful year marked by many crises, Berlin's Governing Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) is hoping for a peaceful and reflective holiday season. "Christmas is the festival of love, hope and confidence - and especially in these times we can make good use of love, hope and confidence," said the...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public
Tracks are laid in the ballast bed at a station. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Cable theft: Frankfurt-Mannheim route affected

Due to the theft of copper cables, long-distance services between Mannheim and Frankfurt/Main are expected to be disrupted until after Christmas. Numerous trains will be rerouted and long-distance trains will call at Heidelberg main station as an alternative, a spokesperson for the railroad...

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public

Latest

Berlin's Governing Mayor Wegner. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Wegner wishes people in Berlin hope and confidence

After an eventful year marked by many crises, Berlin's Governing Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) is hoping for a peaceful and reflective holiday season. "Christmas is the festival of love, hope and confidence - and especially in these times we can make good use of love, hope and confidence," said the...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public