Fire - 82-year-old dies in apartment fire in Trier

An 82-year-old woman has died in an apartment fire in Trier. Another resident left the commercial and residential building unharmed, a police spokesman said on Tuesday. The fire department was alerted to a burning apartment in the city center on Tuesday night. The firefighters extinguished the fire on the third floor, according to the fire department.

However, the 82-year-old woman could only be recovered dead, according to reports. According to the fire department, one apartment in the house is no longer habitable. Initial estimates put the damage at around 100,000 euros. It initially remained unclear how the fire started. According to the police spokesperson, there were no indications of arson or outside influence. The investigation is ongoing.

Police report City statement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de