Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsfire departmentwomanapartment firefirestrierrhineland-palatinate

82-year-old dies in apartment fire in Trier

An 82-year-old woman has died in an apartment fire in Trier. Another resident left the commercial and residential building unharmed, a police spokesman said on Tuesday. The fire department was alerted to a burning apartment in the city center on Tuesday night. The emergency services...

 and  Grigoriy Williams
1 min read
A fire department vehicle arrives at the scene and is briefed by the fire chief. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A fire department vehicle arrives at the scene and is briefed by the fire chief. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Fire - 82-year-old dies in apartment fire in Trier

An 82-year-old woman has died in an apartment fire in Trier. Another resident left the commercial and residential building unharmed, a police spokesman said on Tuesday. The fire department was alerted to a burning apartment in the city center on Tuesday night. The firefighters extinguished the fire on the third floor, according to the fire department.

However, the 82-year-old woman could only be recovered dead, according to reports. According to the fire department, one apartment in the house is no longer habitable. Initial estimates put the damage at around 100,000 euros. It initially remained unclear how the fire started. According to the police spokesperson, there were no indications of arson or outside influence. The investigation is ongoing.

Police report City statement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A flood sign stands by a flooded field. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Because of the flood: Lilienthal closes forests

In the municipality of Lilienthal near Bremen, which is threatened by flooding, two forests are no longer allowed to be entered. "Due to the rise in groundwater and surface water levels and the persistently high water levels, the soil in the forests has softened to such an extent that the...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Members Public

Latest

A flood sign stands by a flooded field. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Because of the flood: Lilienthal closes forests

In the municipality of Lilienthal near Bremen, which is threatened by flooding, two forests are no longer allowed to be entered. "Due to the rise in groundwater and surface water levels and the persistently high water levels, the soil in the forests has softened to such an extent that the...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Members Public