81-year-old man hits senior citizen and drives on: danger to life

An 81-year-old driver allegedly hit a 77-year-old woman on the Bundesstraße 73 in the district of Cuxhaven and then drove home. The woman suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, according to the police.

The driver had been driving his car in the direction of Stade on Thursday morning when the senior citizen wanted to cross the B73 in Hechthausen. Presumably due to the darkness and heavy rain, the driver had overlooked the pedestrian, it was said. Police officers found the man at his home address. His driver's license was confiscated. Further investigations are ongoing.

