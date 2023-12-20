Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewstrafficblack mountainaccidentsoncoming lanecarlanesaxonyore mountains district

81-year-old crosses into oncoming lane: three seriously injured

An 81-year-old man left his lane in his car on the B101 near Schwarzenberg (Erzgebirgskreis) and collided with two other cars. All three drivers were seriously injured.

 and  Grigoriy Williams
1 min read
An ambulance on a mission. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
An ambulance on a mission. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Ore Mountains district - 81-year-old crosses into oncoming lane: three seriously injured

An 81-year-old man left his lane in his car on the B101 near Schwarzenberg(Erzgebirgskreis) and collided with two other cars. All three drivers were seriously injured.

On Tuesday afternoon, the 81-year-old drove his car into the oncoming lane after a right-hand bend for unknown reasons, police said on Wednesday. The car then first collided with the oncoming car of a 69-year-old man and then collided head-on with the car of a 58-year-old woman behind it. Two of the three cars involved came to a halt in a ditch.

The total damage amounts to 32,000 euros. The main road was completely closed for four hours.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A solar park under a cloudy sky. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Solar systems on 50 Thuringian state authorities

Electricity is generated with solar systems on the roofs of a total of 50 Thuringian state facilities. The output of the photovoltaic (PV) systems is just under 3100 kilowatts. Of this, 514 kilowatts have been installed this year, the Ministry of Infrastructure announced in Erfurt on Thursday....

 and  Grigoriy Williams
Members Public

Latest

A solar park under a cloudy sky. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Solar systems on 50 Thuringian state authorities

Electricity is generated with solar systems on the roofs of a total of 50 Thuringian state facilities. The output of the photovoltaic (PV) systems is just under 3100 kilowatts. Of this, 514 kilowatts have been installed this year, the Ministry of Infrastructure announced in Erfurt on Thursday....

 and  Grigoriy Williams
Members Public