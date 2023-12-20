Ore Mountains district - 81-year-old crosses into oncoming lane: three seriously injured

An 81-year-old man left his lane in his car on the B101 near Schwarzenberg(Erzgebirgskreis) and collided with two other cars. All three drivers were seriously injured.

On Tuesday afternoon, the 81-year-old drove his car into the oncoming lane after a right-hand bend for unknown reasons, police said on Wednesday. The car then first collided with the oncoming car of a 69-year-old man and then collided head-on with the car of a 58-year-old woman behind it. Two of the three cars involved came to a halt in a ditch.

The total damage amounts to 32,000 euros. The main road was completely closed for four hours.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de