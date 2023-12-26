Skip to content
81-year-old crashes his car into a tree and dies

An 81-year-old man drove his car off the road to the right in Nuremberg on Christmas Eve, crashed into a tree and died in hospital the following day. According to the police on Tuesday, the senior citizen lost control of his car for unknown reasons. A dog sitting in the car with him died at the scene of the accident.

Nuremberg - 81-year-old crashes his car into a tree and dies

An 81-year-old man drove his car off the road to the right in Nuremberg on Christmas Eve, crashed into a tree and died in hospital the following day. According to the police on Tuesday, the senior citizen lost control of his car for unknown reasons. A dog sitting in the car with him died at the scene of the accident.

