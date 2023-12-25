Calw district - 80-year-old man is hit by a car and dies

An 80-year-old pedestrian has been hit by a car near Dobel ( Calw district) and fatally injured. According to the police on Monday, a 57-year-old woman in her car saw the senior citizen and his companion too late, presumably due to the weather on Friday. She tried to take evasive action but hit the man with her wing mirror. He later died in hospital. His companion was uninjured. An expert was called in to reconstruct the course of the accident on the Landesstraße 340.

