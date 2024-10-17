8:55am: Russian Extremist Advocate: Russian Aggressive Campaign falters

In Russian detention, extreme nationalist Igor Girkin acknowledges that his nation isn't making strides in the war. As per the Institute for War Study, the summer and autumn offensive this year hasn't met its objectives, and this achievement is unlikely before the so-called mud season. According to Girkin, who faces international charges for the Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crash, the Russian offensive north of Kharkiv city and northeast has halted, while the Russian offensives in Donetsk region merely dislodged the Ukrainian positions without breaching the front line. To safeguard against the Ukrainian thrust into the Kursk region, Russian troops would need their reserves. As per Girkin, the Russian capture of Vuhledar in western Donetsk is predictable, as the military again failed to encircle the Ukrainian forces. The Ukrainian defense has proved effective, as it has repelled Russian attacks with minimal territorial losses, launched strong counterattacks, preserved unused reserves, and maintained morale in the military and society.

Again, Russia bombards Ukraine with numerous drone assaults. Ukrainian air defense shot down 22 out of 56 Russian drones during the nighttime attack, while 27 were likely destroyed by electronic countermeasures. Two drones veered off to Belarus, while five inflicted damage to infrastructure in regions near the front line. Attacks on energy infrastructure are reported in the southern Ukrainian region of Mykolaiv. Even though no casualties were reported, power outages occurred in some areas.

In Ukraine, as the security chief of state energy company Ukrenergo is arrested by their security service (SBU). He is accused of supporting the Russian invasion, dismissing the existence of an independent Ukrainian state, and endorsing the killing of civilians. He additionally allegedly disseminated information about the consequences of attacks on critical infrastructure. Ukrenergo has suspended one of its employees in relation to the case: "Any justifications of Russian aggression are unacceptable to the Ukrenergo team," it said. Ukrenergo also shared that nine of its employees have been killed due to Russian attacks, and another 11 are at the front. Conviction could result in up to eight years in prison and asset seizure.

NATO currently has no imminent plans to invite Ukraine into the alliance, as stated by US Ambassador to NATO, Julianne Smith, as reported by "Voice of America": "NATO's position on this issue is very clear. We stated at the 75th anniversary summit that Ukraine is on an unstoppable path to membership and that Ukraine will become a member of the alliance. We are not at a stage where the alliance is discussing a short-term invitation,” Smith said before the NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels. Yesterday, President Volodymyr Zelensky introduced his "victory plan" in Kyiv, with Ukraine's NATO membership invitation being a key component.

The US government has relocated a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group to November and will conduct it online. The White House announced this following a phone call between Biden and President Volodymyr Zelensky, which also discussed new assistance for Ukraine worth millions. Originally, Biden was supposed to convene a session of the Ukraine Contact Group on October 12 in Germany, but this was delayed due to Hurricane "Milton". The Ukraine Defense Contact Group is a US-led alliance of over 50 nations, including all 32 NATO members, that assembles at the US Air Base Ramstein in Germany. The last meeting in Ramstein on September 6 was the 24th gathering of the group since its formation in April 2022.

Israel has reportedly discovered advanced Russian weapons in Hezbollah militia fortifications in southern Lebanon as per Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Only the Lebanese army is allowed to possess weapons south of the Litani River, as stipulated by a 2006 UN resolution. However, Hezbollah built hundreds of tunnels and strongholds in this area where Israeli forces found advanced Russian weapons, according to Netanyahu.

Ukraine has established a sad record as a conference on mine clearance takes place in Lausanne. The United Nations considers Ukraine the world's most heavily mined nation. The potential mine-infested zone spans an area equivalent to twice Bavaria's, with additional mine-threatened maritime areas. Since the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, there have been over 1,000 casualties from mines and unexploded ordnance - including over 300 deaths, with 30 fatalities this year alone. More than 2,100 deminers are actively working. They have scrutinized over 1,500 square kilometers - an area larger than Berlin and Hamburg combined - and rendered over 530,000 explosive items safe. The government predicts the full removal of mines and ordnance from the country would cost approximately 30 billion euros.

05:05 Air Alerts in Extensive Ukrainian RegionsVarious Ukrainian regions are currently under attack by Russian combat drones throughout the night. Air alerts are in force across numerous regions, although there hasn't been any verified damage reported yet. Meanwhile, according to the governor of Bryansk's border region, Alexander Bogomaz, Russian air defense forces have reportedly downed three Ukrainian drones without causing any harm or injuries.

01:45 Lithuania and Ukraine Cooperate on Munitions Factory ProjectLithuania and Ukraine have planned to jointly establish a munitions factory. As announced by the Lithuanian Ministry of Economy, this factory will specialize in producing versatile RDX explosives. Construction is scheduled to begin in Lithuania next year.

00:04 Explosion at British DHL Warehouse: Inspectorate Probe Link to RussiaA fire at a DHL warehouse in Birmingham, UK, has led to an anti-terror inquiry into potential Russian sabotage, as claimed by The Guardian. The event occurred on July 22, where an explosion is believed to have resulted from an explosive device in an airplane-transported package. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. A similar incident took place at a DHL center in Leipzig, Germany, with the German Federal Prosecutor's Office taking over the investigation, with speculations linking it to Russia.

23:01 Zelensky Presents to NATO Defense Ministers' MeetingUkrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to attend the NATO defense ministers' meeting on Thursday, as revealed in a revised agenda. Zelensky presented his victory strategy, which involves an official request for NATO membership.

22:05 NATO Unsure of North Koreans on Ukrainian FrontlinesNATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg refrained from confirming rumors of North Koreans fighting beside Russian troops in Ukraine. Stoltenberg expressed alarm at the reports. Zelensky accused North Korea of sending their personnel to Russia, who work in factories and serve the army. However, Russia denied these claims.

21:23 Biden Pledges New Aid Package for KyivThe US has pledged a new $425 million aid package for Ukraine, which includes military support like ammunition and armored vehicles, as stated by the White House. President Joe Biden discussed this aid with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky.

20:56 Zelensky Advocates for Russians to Feel the War's BurdenUkrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky aims to end the war on favorable terms for Ukraine by next year, as he introduced his "victory plan" to the Ukrainian parliament. The Kremlin maintains a skeptical stance towards these plans.

20:28 Investigation against Chmelnytskyi Prosecutors over Conscription LoopholeThe Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office has begun looking into around 50 prosecutors in the Chmelnytskyi region for allegedly obtaining disability status to evade military conscription. Some have been receiving pension benefits for this purpose, while some have procured their disability status prior to the war's outbreak.

19:58 Russian Authorities Crack Down on Harmless Youth TrendThe youth trend in Russia, dubbed "quadrobing," where children dress up as animals and mimic their behavior, has sparked intense debates for months. The Russian authorities and the church label this trend as a negative influence from Western culture and the LGBTQ+ community, advocating for strict sanctions.

